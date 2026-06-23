Charity concert in Cork for Irish Guide Dogs’ 50th anniversary

23 June 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Conducted by renowned maestro Neil Thomson and featuring celebrated Irish violinist Mairéad Hickey as soloist

Irish Guide Dogs is delighted to announce a spectacular fundraising concert featuring the internationally acclaimed European Doctors Orchestra (EDO), taking place at Cork City Hall on Sunday, 28 June 2026 at 3 pm.

The special event forms part of Irish Guide Dogs’ 50th anniversary celebrations and promises an unforgettable afternoon of world-class classical music with all proceeds going in support of the charity’s life-changing services.

Conducted by renowned maestro Neil Thomson and featuring celebrated Irish violinist Mairéad Hickey as soloist, the concert programme will include: Stravinsky – The Rite of SpringWagner – Einzug der Götter in Walhall (Das Rheingold) Sibelius – Violin Concerto in D minor.

The European Doctors Orchestra is a large symphony orchestra comprising talented doctor musicians from across Europe who share a passion for music and philanthropy. Their performances have raised significant funds for charities internationally, combining artistic excellence with meaningful community impact.

Speaking ahead of the event, CEO of Irish Guide Dogs, Tim O’Mahony, said: “This concert is a wonderful celebration of music, generosity and community spirit. As we mark 50 years of Irish Guide Dogs changing lives across Ireland, we are honoured to welcome the European Doctors Orchestra to Cork for what promises to be a truly memorable occasion. Funds raised from the concert will support our vital services for people who are blind or vision impaired and the families of children with autism. We rely heavily on public support to provide our services, with only 15% of our funding coming from the State.”

The concert will take place at Cork City Hall, with doors opening at 2.30 pm. Tickets are available now via Eventbrite and through the Irish Guide Dogs’ website. Prices: Stalls €25, Balcony €35.

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