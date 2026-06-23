Republic of Ireland legend Packie Bonner and Italia ’90 bus are coming to Cork City

23 June 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Bulmers brings its Italia ’90 Roadshow to Reardans, Cork on Wednesday, 24 June at 7pm. The Eventbrite link is here.

More than 35 years after Italia 90 captured the imagination of a nation, new research from Bulmers reveals the tournament remains one of the defining moments in modern Irish history, with almost nine in ten people (89%) saying it played an important role in Ireland’s sense of national pride.

To celebrate that enduring legacy, Bulmers is bringing Italia ’90 back to life this summer with a nationwide roadshow visiting Dublin, Cork, Galway and Clonmel, recreating the sights, sounds and atmosphere of that unforgettable summer.

At the heart of the tour is the iconic Italia ’90 homecoming bus, which Bulmers has brought back and will take on the road once again. Each stop will feature a celebration of all things Italia ’90, including appearances from Republic of Ireland legend Packie Bonner, who will share memories from the tournament and meet supporters. For those who cannot attend the main events, Bulmers will also host smaller Italia ’90 celebrations across 20 pubs nationwide, giving even more fans the chance to come together and experience the atmosphere of that unforgettable summer.

This idea sits at the heart of Bulmer’s latest campaign, It’s Our Time, which celebrates the moments that happen when friends come together. Bulmers found that in these moments, people naturally travel through time, reminiscing about shared memories from the past, creating new ones in the present, and talking about what’s still to come. With the return of Italia ’90, Bulmers is giving people the chance to step back in time and experience the greatest summer in Ireland’s history.

The research highlights just how powerfully that moment still resonates today. More than one in three Irish adults (34%) say Italia ’90 represents Ireland at its peak, ranking it ahead of Riverdance (23%) and Ireland’s Eurovision success (19%).

Its appeal also spans generations. Among Gen Z adults aged 18 to 24, almost nine in ten (89%) say they would like to experience what a real Italia ’90 atmosphere felt like, suggesting the moment has evolved from a lived experience into a cultural story passed down and reimagined by younger audiences.

The findings also point to a broader nostalgia for the sense of connection and togetherness associated with the era. Nearly three quarters (72%) believe life in Ireland was better in the 1990s, with 79% saying social life was stronger. Almost three quarters (74%) would choose a night out in the 90s over today, while 89% agree people are increasingly looking back to that decade amid modern pressures such as the cost of living and pace of life.

Siobhán Casey, Head of Brand at Bulmers, said:

“More than 35 years on, Italia ’90 remains one of those rare moments that almost every Irish person can connect with. It wasn’t just a football tournament — it was a summer that brought the country together, created lifelong memories and gave people stories they are still telling today.

At Bulmers, It’s Our Time is all about celebrating the moments that happen when friends come together. Those are the moments where you remember the past, enjoy the present and look ahead to what is still to come. Italia ’90 captures that feeling perfectly.

Our research shows that the affection for Italia ’90 is as strong today as ever, but what is really special is that it reaches across generations. This roadshow is for the people who lived every second of that summer, and for the younger fans who have grown up hearing about the pride, the energy and the madness, and now have the chance to experience a little of it for themselves.”

Speaking on the roadshow, Packie Bonner said:

“I’ve been asked about Italia ’90 thousands of times over the years, and that’s because it was never just about football. It was about a country coming together in a way we’d never seen before. When people talk about that summer, they’re talking about how it felt to be Irish at that moment in time. There was pride, excitement and togetherness everywhere you went.

To see that connection still so strong more than 35 years later is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to meeting supporters around the country, hearing their memories, and seeing a new generation get a sense of what that summer meant.”

The Italia ’90 Roadshow will visit:

· Cork, Reardans on 24th June

· Galway, O’Connells on 25th June

· Clonmel, Gleesons on 26th June

Further information will be announced via @Bulmers_Ireland.