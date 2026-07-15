Contingency tankering to continue across West and North Cork to protect water supplies

15 July 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann is urging customers across West Cork and parts of North Cork to use water wisely as demand for treated water continues to rise during the current spell of warm weather.Uisce Éireann are actively monitoring the network, managing water resources, repairing leaks and implementing targeted measures to protect supplies where needed.

Although raw water sources remain at healthy levels, the sustained warm weather has significantly increased water usage. This means treated water is being used faster than it can be produced and replenished in local reservoirs, placing additional pressure on the network.Customers can help by making simple changes to their daily water use. Small actions taken at home, in businesses and across communities can make a meaningful difference, helping reservoirs recover and ensuring a reliable supply for everyone.

To support water supplies during this period of increased demand, Uisce Éireann has also put contingency measures in place across parts of West Cork and North Cork. These measures include targeted contingency tankering operations to replenish treated water reservoirs and support areas experiencing increased demand. The additional water helps maintain reservoir levels, protect local supplies and strengthen network resilience, ensuring a reliable water supply for customers during periods of sustained pressure on the system.

In West Cork, within the Bantry region, contingency tankering will continue to support water supplies in Nohoval, Derryginach and Cahernacin.In Clonakilty, tankering operations will remain in place to support customers in the Ardgehane and Reenascreena supply areas.Meanwhile, in North Cork, contingency tankering to Freemount will continue, alongside ongoing tankering operations supporting Courtbrack and Dunmahon-Glanworth.