Contingency tankering to continue across West and North Cork to protect water supplies

15 July 2026
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Uisce Éireann is urging customers across West Cork and parts of North Cork to use water wisely as demand for treated water continues to rise during the current spell of warm weather.Uisce Éireann are actively monitoring the network, managing water resources, repairing leaks and implementing targeted measures to protect supplies where needed.
Although raw water sources remain at healthy levels, the sustained warm weather has significantly increased water usage. This means treated water is being used faster than it can be produced and replenished in local reservoirs, placing additional pressure on the network.Customers can help by making simple changes to their daily water use. Small actions taken at home, in businesses and across communities can make a meaningful difference, helping reservoirs recover and ensuring a reliable supply for everyone.
To support water supplies during this period of increased demand, Uisce Éireann has also put contingency measures in place across parts of West Cork and North Cork. These measures include targeted contingency tankering operations to replenish treated water reservoirs and support areas experiencing increased demand. The additional water helps maintain reservoir levels, protect local supplies and strengthen network resilience, ensuring a reliable water supply for customers during periods of sustained pressure on the system.
In West Cork, within the Bantry region, contingency tankering will continue to support water supplies in Nohoval, Derryginach and Cahernacin.In Clonakilty, tankering operations will remain in place to support customers in the Ardgehane and Reenascreena supply areas.Meanwhile, in North Cork, contingency tankering to Freemount will continue, alongside ongoing tankering operations supporting Courtbrack and Dunmahon-Glanworth.
To help protect water supplies, overnight restrictions will also remain in place at:
- Johnstown Reservoir on the Ballykenly/Johnstown Scheme (11pm until 5.30am)
- Dunmahon-Glanworth (11pm until 5.30am)
- Nohoval (10.30pm until 7am)
These nighttime restrictions are essential to allow treated water levels in the reservoirs to recover, in order to ensure a full and continuous daytime supply for homes, businesses and essential services in these areas.All contingency arrangements including nighttime restrictions will remain under continuous review, with a further operational assessment scheduled for early next week.
Niall O’Riordan, Operations Manager said: “As warmer weather continues to increase demand for water, we are calling on customers to take simple steps to reduce their water use and help protect local supplies. Every drop counts. By cutting back on non-essential water use and making small changes at home, in businesses and in outdoor spaces, everyone can help ease pressure on the network and ensure a reliable water supply for their community.”
Simple steps at home, in the garden and at work can help protect local water supplies.
Simple water-saving tips:
• Leak free: Check that your home is leak free. Check for running overflows and fix any dripping taps, cisterns or pipes.
• Drop the hose: Use a watering can instead of a hose or sprinkler.
• Don’t let the tap run: Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth can save up to six litres of water per minute.
• Choose showers over baths: A seven-minute shower uses significantly less water than the average bath.
• Run full loads: Only use washing machines and dishwashers when fully loaded.
• Save on flushing: Consider using a cistern displacement device to reduce water use.
To access the water conservation calculator and find more water-saving advice, visit www.water.ie/
Customers can find the latest updates on the Uisce Éireann website and social media channels or contact the customer care team, which is available 24/7.
Customers can also sign up for free text alerts using their Eircode and mobile number.