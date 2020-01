2 January 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Question: How do you get a FREE CAR from Ford Ireland? Answer: Become Lord Mayor of Cork City, although – naturally – it is for the use of the office, and not the individual. It’s a tradition that is still alive compliments of Ford which has it’s Irish HQ in Cork, just a few minutes drive from City Hall.

