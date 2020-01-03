Goodbye Cork County Council… Hello Cork City Council #Rates #CorkBusiness

3 January 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Since January 1st 2020, Cork City Council will become the rating authority for businesses operating in the expanded city. This means that the 2020 rate will be paid to Cork City Council.

Seven months ago, Cork City grew nearly fivefold in size taking in areas that included Douglas, Rochestown, Grange, Frankfield, Ballincollig, Blarney, Tower and Glanmire. Over 400 services transferred from the county area to the city. However, Cork County Council remained the rating authority for the transfer area until the end of 2019. The increase in size of the City will allow Cork City Council to take a lead role in driving the growth of the city and metropolitan region – driving improvements in investment, public transport, infrastructure and housing.

Director of Finance, John Hallahan said: “We would like to reassure businesses that commercial rates for 2020 will remain the same as commercial rates in 2019, there will not be an increase in rates.

“Ratepayers can expect bills to issue in March. If your business is in the area that transferred into the city from Cork County Council, you will be issued with a new account number by Cork City Council. This is a vital reference number. You will be given this account number when your first bill is issued by Cork City Council in March,” he added.

Ratepayers should note that any arrears of rate outstanding as at December 31 2019 will remain payable to Cork County Council.

Ratepayers in the transfer area can find frequently asked questions (FAQs) on paying rates to Cork City Council on the homepage of corkcity.ie and in the ‘Business Supports’ section of corkcity.ie.

Ratepayers can also contact Cork City Council’s Customer Service Unit at 021 492 4000, with queries.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

