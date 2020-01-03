CCTV needed in Douglas and Carrigaline to reduce crime

3 January 2020

By Bryan Smyth

The Leader of Seanad Éireann, Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer, is calling for Cork City Council and Cork County Council to install CCTV in Douglas and Carrigaline as a matter of urgency.

Senator Buttimer said: “Recent confirmation from my Fine Gael colleague, the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, that the three-year-old scheme for community CCTV will be made available for all groups in 2020 is welcome news.

“Community groups can apply for up to 60% of the total cost of the installation of the CCTV scheme up to the maximum of €40,000,and a further one-off €5,000 for maintenance.

“Douglas and Carrigaline need CCTV and now is the time to do it. Unfortunately there has been a recent spike in anti-social behaviour in these communities over the past few months and I have spoken to a number of residents and business owners who are concerned about it.

“I’m calling on Cork City and County Councils to install CCTV as a matter of urgency in these communities, especially now that the scheme has been extended.

“Every effort must be made to make our communities safer places to live and I believe these types of initiatives will help foster that.

“I will continue to advocate for these types of systems in communities in Cork, not only at local or national level but as a member of Cork city and county Joint Policing Committee. The people of Cork deserve their safe environment to be protected and maintained.”

