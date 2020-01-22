Plans for Africa Day Cork 2020 commence with public engagement evening

22 January 2020

Africa Day is just around the corner and with that, a public engagement evening for Africa Day Cork 2020 is scheduled for today, Wednesday 22 January, in the Atrium at Cork City Hall from 6.30pm. The organising committee is now calling on members of the public to share their ideas, give feedback and find out how to become involved with the celebrations.

Africa Day Cork 2019 was a tremendous success with celebrations including: an African Art Exhibition and a Fashion Show highlighting African culture and design. In 2019, we saw record numbers attend the main Africa Day event which was celebrated on 25 May in Fitzgerald’s Park, Cork City. Over 4,000 people attended the fantastic family fun day out, with a DJ playing all afternoon in between acts from African Communities (ranging from: music, dance performances, interactive games).

Events marking Africa Day run over a period of a week in May and offer all who live and visit Cork City a wonderful opportunity to celebrate cultural elements of each of the African nations, including food, music, fashion, art, customs and rich history.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr John Sheehan stated, “I would like to encourage all to attend the Africa Day Public Engagement Evening on 22 January – this is a wonderful opportunity to get involved in your community and work together towards creating another hugely successful Africa Day here in our great city”.

Kieran O’Connell, Social Inclusion Development Worker at Cork City Council, said: “Cork City Council is delighted to support the Africa Day Organising Committee again this year. Africa Day in Cork City continues to grow from strength to strength due to the excellent organisational skills of the Committee, who cooperate and collaborate exceptionally well with our Social Inclusion Unit and the Parks and Recreational Operations section”.

