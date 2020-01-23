GAA: SuperValu continue sponsorship of Cork Senior Ladies Football Team

23 January 2019

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

SuperValu today announced that they will continue their sponsorship of the Cork Senior Ladies Football Team. The sponsorship of the country’s most successful ladies team is now entering its 7th year and SuperValu are delighted to once again be backing the girls in red.

This Saturday (25th January) the Cork Ladies will be making history as they take to the pitch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against Westmeath at 4pm. Their first game of the season is the first time a ladies match has played on the hallowed grounds, which is an extremely fitting way to kick off their 2020 campaign. Thanks to 20×20, it is hoped that 2020 will be the year of women’s sport and a moment like this gets the year off to a great start.

The match is part of a special double-header weekend, as the Cork Men’s Football team are also lining out against Offaly for their first game of the year as well.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Martin Kelleher, SuperValu Managing Director, said; “I am delighted to announce that we will be continuing our sponsorship of the Cork Senior Ladies Footballers. They are a fantastic team and have been monumental in the development of ladies Gaelic football over the last two decades, they are a credit to themselves and their county. We are very proud to have been part of their journey for the past six years and we look forward to continuing our support.”

As part of the partnership, SuperValu will also continue to sponsor the Cork Ladies Development Summer Camps that take place every year. Coached by members of the Cork ladies team, the camps promote the development of Ladies Gaelic Football all over county Cork and encourage girls between the Under 8 and Under 16 age groups to be active and continue with their involvement in sport.

Cork Senior Ladies Footballers take on Westmeath at 4pm on Saturday 25th January in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which will be followed by the Cork Senior Men against Offaly at 6pm. Tickets are on sale in selected SuperValu and Centra stores. Adults €10 and U16s go free!

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

