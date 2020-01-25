Fermoy collects anti-litter award at Dublin IBAL ceremony

25 January 2019

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fermoy was Ireland’s cleanest town for 2018 but was ranked in 12th place (out of 40) in 2019 survey. An Taisce carry out the survey for IBAL and said “A sense of community is very much in evidence in Fermoy, winner of the League last year. Clearly the Tidy Towns group is a very active one, not just with regard to litter but also in terms of awards for shop fronts and relating to items of history within the town, e.g. information notice on history of Mart Car Park.”

