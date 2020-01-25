Fermoy collects anti-litter award at Dublin IBAL ceremony

25 January 2019
By Elaine Murphy
IBAL was founded by philanthropist Dr Tom Cavanagh

Fermoy was Ireland’s cleanest town for 2018 but was ranked in 12th place (out of 40) in 2019 survey. An Taisce carry out the survey for IBAL and said “A sense of community is very much in evidence in Fermoy, winner of the League last year. Clearly the Tidy Towns group is a very active one, not just with regard to litter but also in terms of awards for shop fronts and relating to items of history within the town, e.g. information notice on history of Mart Car Park.”

The results were released at the start of January and a presentation took place this week. At the presentation in the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin of “Cleaner than European Norms” status to Fermoy in the 2019 Anti Litter League organised by Irish Business Against Litter were Conor Horgan of IBAL with Cllr Noel McCarthy of Cork County Council

