Cork International Travel Fair will take place 1st and 2nd February

26 January 2020

By Mary Bermingham

Flights for two people from Cork to Amsterdam with Aer Lingus have been announced as the first set of prizes which can be won at the Cork International Travel Fair next month.

The Cork International Travel Fair in association with Cork Airport will take place once again at the Cork International Hotel on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd of February. This is going to be the biggest Travel Fair to date and is free to attend.

For anyone who attends the Fair they can enter into a draw for a variety of flights, which will be announced over the coming weeks. The Cork International Travel Fair is being run in association with Cork Airport.

Head of Communications at Cork Airport, Kevin Cullinane said: “We are very excited about the year ahead at Cork Airport. Last year was a fantastic year of growth for Cork Airport and we saw over 2.6 million passengers travel through the airport. We expect this to rise again in 2020 by a further 5%, with routes serving the UK and continental Europe as well as multiple daily long-haul connections worldwide through major European hub airports served from Cork.

“We are really looking forward to the Cork International Travel Fair this year. This is a very successful event with so many holidays on offer on the day and it is a great to showcase the many flights from Cork Airport.”

Now in its fourth year, the Cork International Travel Fair will see more than 3,000 people availing of special offers and learning about new holiday destinations from more than 40 exhibitors. It is estimated that over the last three years €300,000 worth of holidays were booked at the event.

The Travel Fair will be open from 11am to 5.30pm every day. The two-day event will see the best travel agents, tour operators, airlines, hotels, tourist attractions and everything anyone could want when preparing to book a holiday. There will be family holidays, action packed adventures, city breaks, cruises and honeymoons on offer over the weekend. There will be a mix of offers from home and abroad with local offers from Spike Island, Lee Travel, Heffernans, Cork Airport and Trigon Hotels while there will also be international offers from Princess Cruises, Camino Ways and Emirates Holidays.

With Ireland playing Scotland in the Six Nations rugby championship on Saturday afternoon, the Cork International Hotel will be showing the game for anyone who would like to combine their passion for rugby with making their holiday plans.

There will also be a number of prizes up for grabs at the 2020 Cork International Travel Fair which will be announced over the coming weeks.

General Manager at the Cork International Hotel, Carmel Lonergan said: “We are very excited to have the Travel Fair back for a fourth year. It is a great event and one that should go in every holiday-makers’ diary. For anyone who attends they will be lucky enough to avail of hundreds of holiday offers which are only available at the Cork International Travel Fair. There will be a great mix of exhibitors and travel talks for everyone to enjoy throughout the weekend.”

