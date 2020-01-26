LloydsPharmacy launches, RediCare ControlDTx, a new innovative online health service, exclusively in Cork

26 January 2019

LloydsPharmacy has teamed up with RediCare to bring their customers in Cork access to a new Digital Therapeutic service, RediCare ControlDTx . 60 per cent of people in Ireland currently have at least one chronic health condition which can have a massive impact on quality and length of life[1]. Making significant changes in nutrition and lifestyle can have a significant impact on chronic conditions and RediCare ControlDTx has been proven to help treat and even reverse type 2 diabetes, lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol ratios, lower weight and in so doing reduce risk of heart disease and other chronic conditions. For the people of Cork this service offers those looking to transform their health a programme that supports participants through every stage of making long-lasting lifestyle changes.

RediCare ControlDTx provides participants with the tools and support needed to develop healthy habits that will make a positive long-lasting impact on their health. Unlimited one-to -one health consultations, a range of recipes, dietary advise, and an online support forum are just some of the many key features designed to empower change, and treat chronic health conditions such as;

Overweight and Obese Conditions

High Blood Pressure

High Cholesterol

Pre & Type 2 Diabetes

Participants can expect to see some impressive results within their first 8-12 weeks of starting their RediCare ControlDTx programme. Results of previous users have shown clinical improvements like a 6kg weight loss, a 6.8cm reduction in waist size or a reduction in systolic blood pressure of 8.3%. Registration is extremely easy, just pop into any LloydsPharmacy in Cork and in just a few minutes you will be on track to a healthier and more fulfilled lifestyle. The programme can then be accessed online anywhere, at any time and costs just €50 for 6 months

Dr Niall Colwell, Consultant Cardiologist spoke about the programmes benefits; “Digital Therapeutics are a new class of therapy where software is applied to medicine to deliver a therapeutic, with a clinically proven result. RediCare ControlDTx is a great asset to LloydsPharmacy customers and the people of Cork and will give them the opportunity to prevent, manage, or treat chronic disease such as Overweight or Obese conditions, Pre Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, High Cholesterol and High Blood Pressure or combinations of both. The results are impressive, and I encourage anyone struggling with their health to get on board as soon as possible. Living with chronic conditions can be a daily struggle but RediCare ControlDTx is the support that can help people make a transformation to a much healthier way of living.”

LloydsPharmacy Superintendent Pharmacist Denis O’Driscoll said, “Together with RediCare ControlDTx we are delighted we can now exclusively offer our patients in Cork a service that can help manage and control their chronic illness. The programme is tailored to each patient’s individual needs and can be accessed online anywhere at any time meaning it can easily fit with people’s own lifestyles.”

The service launches in all Cork stores this January. Simply visit one of the local LloydsPharmacy stores below and sign up today.

LloydsPharmacy Charleville

LloydsPharmacy 8 Grand Parade Cork

LloydsPharmacy Ballincollig, SuperValu Shopping Centre

LloydsPharmacy Togher, The Lough Shopping Centre

LloydsPharmacy Hollyhill, Cork City

LloydsPharmacy Youghal, 102 North Main Street

LloydsPharmacy Kinsale, New Road

LloydsPharmacy Midleton, 21 Main Street

