SOCCER: Redmond, Dillon and Ochieng all sign for City

1 February 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce the signings of Joe Redmond, Reyon Dillon and Henry Ochieng, pending international clearance.

An Irish underage international, Redmond joins the club on loan from Birmingham City, having trained with City earlier in pre-season. Speaking after the deal was confirmed, the central defender told CorkCityFC.ie that he was looking forward to the season ahead: “I am just looking forward to getting going now. I have been in training with the lads and they have all been very good, so I can’t wait for the start of the season. We have good squad and a good bunch of lads here. There are some very good players here and I am excited about the start of the season.”

Reyon Dillon has also signed for the club having trained with City in recent days. The striker began his career at Crystal Palace and has most recently played for Corinthian Casuals. He spoke to CorkCityFC.ie this morning after training, and said he was eagerly awaiting the start of the season: “It has been good training with the lads. I am very happy to be joining a club like this, and I am very grateful to Neale for giving me this opportunity. I am just here to work hard and give my all for the club.”

“The standard is better than I expected, so it has been tough, but I am match fit, having played half a season in England, which I feel will help me. The training sessions have been good, and I am working hard every day. I want to get as many minutes as I can, but I am striker, so I want to score as many goals as possible. I want to help put this club back where it should be.”

Henry Ochieng completes City’s trio of signings for the day. The midfielder was most recently with English side Wingate & Finchley but began his career at West Ham before moving on to Leyton Orient, where he worked with City boss Neale Fenn for a time. Commenting on his arrival at the club, Ochieng said: “I am delighted to sign for Cork City. We have had a tough few weeks of training in pre-season, but I have got to know all of the lads and I am happy to be here.”

“There is definitely quality in the squad, and I am confident in the team going into the season, so hopefully we can have a good year.”

Neale Fenn expressed his happiness with the signings, saying: “We needed a few more bodies in the squad; we were searching for the players we wanted, so I am very pleased to get the three boys in.”

“I would have worked with Henry at Leyton Orient when I was there a few years ago, and I am very pleased to have him on board. He has a good engine, he is good on the ball, he will work hard and he will keep us ticking over in midfield.”

“Reyon is a striker who started out at Crystal Palace. He has dropped down the leagues a bit and found his way out of professional football, but we are giving him a chance of getting back into it.”

“Joe is a very, very good defender and is very good on the ball as well. He is obviously coming in on a loan deal from Birmingham City until the summer. He wants to get games, so we feel this is a good move for him and for us.”

Fenn also suggested that City fans can expect another new name or two, saying: “We are hoping to get another couple of players in, over the weekend or maybe early next week.”

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

