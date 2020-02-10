PHOTOS: UCC WiSTEM Society rag week

10 February 2020
By Bryan Smyth
Students from UCC WiSTEM Society Saoirse Lonergan, Conna, Rebecca Dineen, Waterford, Julia Sheehan, Douglas, Lauren Andrews, Carrigaline, Tríona Curran, Kerry, Jessie Perez, Turners Cross, Jennifer McCarthy, Kinsale, Caoimhe O’Brien from limerick doing morning yoga to promote the positive emphasis on physical and mental well being this rag week during a collaboration with Gym Plus Coffee and Claran Consultants in UCC.
Students from UCC WiSTEM Society Saoirse Lonergan, Conna, Tríona Curran, Kerry, Lauren Andrews, Carrigaline doing morning yoga to promote the positive emphasis on physical and mental well being this rag week during a collaboration with Gym Plus Coffee and Claran Consultants in UCC.
Students from UCC WiSTEM Society Saoirse Lonergan, Conna, Rebecca Dineen, Waterford, Julia Sheehan, Douglas, Lauren Andrews, Carrigaline, Tríona Curran, Kerry, Jessie Perez, Turners Cross, Jennifer McCarthy, Kinsale, Caoimhe O’Brien from limerick with 3. Emma Jones and Diarmuid McSweeney from Gym Plus and Anette Keane from Claran Consultants doing morning yoga to promote the positive emphasis on physical and mental well being this rag week during a collaboration with Gym Plus Coffee and Claran Consultants in UCC.
Pic Darragh Kane

