GAA: Bon Secours Hospital Cork sponsors University College Cork GAA Club

2 March 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

UCC GAA Club has capped its recent thrilling Fitzgibbon Cup final win by signing a new sponsorship deal with Bon Secours Hospital Cork and its inhouse sports injury clinic.

UCC GAA encompasses Gaelic Football, Hurling, Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football, with 16 teams involved in over 35 competitions.

The partnership will see UCC’s largest club deepen its relationship with Corks largest private hospital “the Bons” as it puts its support behind one of the most competitive and exciting university clubs in the country.

The launch event was attended by Tom Kingston (Fitzgibbon Cup team manager), Mark Coleman, Shane Kingston, Paddy O’Loughlin and Eoghan Murphy, student members of the team. Dr Paddy Crowley is the Club Hurling President and Dr John Crowley is the team doctor.

Attendees from the Bon Secours included Consultant Orthopaedic & Sports Surgeon Mr. Declan Bowler, physiotherapist Aoife McMahon and Bon Secours Hospital Cork Manager Harry Canning.

Speaking at the announcement, UCC GAA development officer John Grainger said; “It’s a great time for UCC GAA Club, having back to back wins in the Fitzgibbon Cup, particularly given the increase in competition year on year. It’s great to get this support for the club from our neighbour, the Bon Secours Hospital Cork.

Said Harry Canning, Hospital Manager: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the UCC GAA Club. It’s a fantastic club to be associated with and we look forward to supporting them in their future successes.

We, as a hospital, have invested considerably in the latest injury diagnostic and treatment systems in our inhouse sports clinic and are perfectly equipped to treat injured athletes and get them back to their respective sports as quickly as possible.”

About Bon Secours Hospital Cork

Bon Secours Health System Cork is Ireland’s largest private hospital, and it is also one of the largest private hospitals in Europe. Our hospital was established in 1915 and has more than 300 beds. We employ more than 1,000 staff and admit about 35,000 patients every year. It is a general hospital providing an extensive range of medical and surgical specialties for adults and children.

These include:

Oncology,

Cardiology,

Orthopaedics,

Gastroenterology, and

General surgery.

We cater for urgent admissions from GPs in both medicine and surgery for adults and children. We recently opened a new Acute Medical Assessment Unit. We have a fully equipped:

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Coronary Care Unit, and

High Dependency Unit.

We have recently opened new radiotherapy services to complete our full range of cancer services. Consultants deliver all our services. They are supported by:

NCHDs (non-consultant hospital doctors),

Specialist nursing staff, and

A broad range of health and social care professionals.

Bon Secours Health System Cork is a teaching hospital of UCC (University College Cork). This means we make a significant contribution to undergraduate teaching in medicine and nursing. Our hospital is proud to hold many quality accreditations including:

JCI (Joint Commission International),

INAB (Irish National Accreditation Board), and

ESMO (the European Society for Medical Oncology accreditation).

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

