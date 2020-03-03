What is ‘Networking’? its a portmanteau of Networking and Walking!

3 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Local Enterprise Week 2020 has been launched by the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Cork City. This year the schedule is packed with events from a walking networking session on South Mall to a food event on sustainability. Local Enterprise Week 2020 will take place from Monday 2nd March to Friday 6th March, 2020. All of the events throughout the week are free of charge.

Local Enterprise Week is a highly anticipated national event organised by Local Enterprise Offices around Ireland. As part of this, Local Enterprise Office, Cork City will be running a series of free business related events for Cork city businesses and budding entrepreneurs.

Cork City Council Chief Executive, Ann Doherty said: “Local Enterprise Week is a cornerstone of the business calendar here. The week is jam packed with events and opportunities for businesses in the city to learn more about the supports on offer at the Local Enterprise Office, Cork City. SMEs are vital to our local economy and LEO Cork City plays a hugely important role in helping businesses thrive. They have a highly experienced team based in City Hall who are always on hand to support local businesses.”

Paul McGuirk, Head of Enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office, Cork City said: “We look forward to Local Enterprise Week each year as it is always a great week to showcase how we can help SMEs all around Cork City. This year we have a very exciting and varied line up of events and I would encourage anyone interested in or developing a business to reach out to us and have a chat.”

The week is packed with informative workshops, talks and conferences aimed at supporting owners and managers of small businesses in the city.

One highlight of the week will be a “Red Chair Interview” in Ballincollig with Peter Coppinger of Teamwork and Kate Hyde of Glencove Group. There will also be a Health and Wellbeing for Entrepreneurs’ event on Thursday 5th March at 9am at Republic of Work.

Other events include a timely workshop on Brexit “Brexit – it hasn’t gone away” which takes place at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs on Tuesday 3rd March. The workshop, facilitated by Denis Casey of Casey Business Consulting, will outline how small businesses can prepare for Brexit, now that it has become a reality.

There are also events targeting specific sectors such as ‘Food Sustainability – Dilemma or Opportunity’. Also “On the Starting Line” is a Start Your Own Business workshop targeting full or part time sports people interested in entrepreneurship as a career. This takes place with an interview with Derval O’Rourke on Wednesday 4th March at 5.30pm at City Hall.

For further information on the list of the free events and activities taking place in Cork City during Local Enterprise Week visit www.localenterprise.ie/CorkCity

