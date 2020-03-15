Positive message from Green Party in Cork during this difficult time

15 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork has described the response from city officials and the general public to the coronavirus as “hugely positive.”

The party thanked residents groups who have pulled together using social media and are looking out for vulnerable neighbours. Green Party Councillor Oliver Moran said:

“Everyone I meet and speak to is taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That’s really good, but at the same time life goes on.

“There’s a lot of really great community spirit happening because of that. As well as the official response, neighbours are setting up local Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The idea is to provide support for each other and to keep in touch. Particularly at this time, it’s a good way for people to share local information and help look out for vulnerable neighbours, who might be feeling alone and afraid.”

Councillor Moran continued. “An easy way to avoid panic buying, and keep the local economy going, is to shop local. If you can, walk or cycle to your local shop. It stops you from loading up the car unnecessarily, helps support local businesses, and gets you active outside while still being able to keep social distancing. On Saturday, I was able to buy everything I needed, meet a friend in a coffee shop, and even get a bicycle fixed, all within a few hundred metres of my house.”

“Even as we are keeping a physical social distance from each other, these are ways we can come closer together through the weeks ahead.”

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

