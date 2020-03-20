Extra PPE gear could be donated to HSE during COVID19 response, says TD

20 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Padraig O’Sullivan says pharma companies and multinationals could make a substantial contribution to the COVID19 response effort by donating PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) gear to our hospitals.

Deputy O’Sullivan said, “The community effort being seen across Cork during this pandemic has been heartwarming. Despite the overriding fear, people are pulling together and helping each other out. As advised, I am aware of families checking in on older neighbours, doing shopping for them and dropping it to their door, and generally making a real effort to make sure everyone is ok.

“I believe everyone has a part to play, and that includes bigger businesses and corporations in our community. Here in Cork we have numerous pharma companies and multinationals. They have been an integral part of this city, in some cases for decades.

“I’m calling on them to step up their contribution in the effort to ease this crisis. All of them have PPE gear and I think it would show real solidarity with our health workers, and indeed the country as a whole, if they donated a supply to the HSE and our hospitals.

“I have been told that some hospitals in Cork are having to ration their PPE gear, which a very worrying development and could potentially put frontline staff at risk. Everyone in Ireland is immensely proud of the work that our doctors, nurses and all frontline workers are doing and I know that people want to help in any way they can.

“I think our major companies and corporations could play a huge part in this effort, not least through small measures, like donating PPE gear. I will be contacting companies in Cork urging them to engage with the HSE and see how best they can make the most valuable contribution to this crisis”, concluded Deputy O’Sullivan.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

