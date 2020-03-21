Red tape on OAP driving licences relaxed #COVID-19

21 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Padraig O’Sullivan says the right decision has been made as the Minister for Transport relaxed the requirement for over 70’s to have a medical certificate to accompany a driving licence renewal until July.

He commented, “It is very welcome news that the rules regarding a medical cert will be relaxed until July. In the coming weeks it is expected that medical practitioners will be dealing with a crisis the likes of which the HSE has never experienced before.

“This is why it made perfect sense to relax the rules regarding a medical cert for driving licence renewals, ensuring there is less footfall through a medical practitioners practise and allowing over 70’s to continue to social distance.

“I understand those with an identified illness or certain HGV drivers will still have to obtain a medical cert. While safety on our roads is paramount we should consider the unique circumstances that the country is experiencing and assist those who require this medical cert to limit their social interaction during this time,” concluded Deputy O’Sullivan.

