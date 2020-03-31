CORK CRIME: Man aged in 20s stabbed in Bandon, West Cork

31 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Gardaí are investigating a stabbing incident following the discovery of an injured man at a bus stop in the Glasslynn Road area of Bandon, West Cork this morning around 7.45am.

A man in his 20s received multiple stab wounds and was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance. His condition is described as serious but stable.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this assault to contact them at Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

