South Cork Senator Tim Lombard re-elected to Seanad Éireann

6 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fine Gael’s Tim Lombard wasn’t elected in the difficult 3-seat Cork South West Dail constituency, but has been reelected to the Seanad

Last week Cork Senator Tim Lombard was elected to Seanad Éireann on the Agriculture panel along with 2 of his Fine Gael colleagues.

Speaking of the result Senator Lombard said: “I am honoured to be re-elected to Seanad Éireann and would like to thank all those who supported me, including the Munster Agricultural Society who nominated me for the role. This result has given me the opportunity to continue the work I have been doing during my time in the Seanad and I am looking forward to playing my part in the uncertain times ahead.

“It was very important to me that West Cork retain high levels of representation in the Oireachtas, particularly due to the uncertainty surrounding the fallout of the COVID pandemic, and retaining my seat in the Upper House will ensure our local communities are amply represented.

“We are in a period of evolution and there are a number of challenges facing Ireland already in 2020 so I look forward to taking up this challenge and being an effective voice for progress in the new Government as a member of Seanad Éireann.”

