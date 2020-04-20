BUSINESS: Cork based Workvivo opens California office

20 April 2020

Noteworthy: last year, Workvivo received investment from the owner of Zoom (the now popular videoconferencing app)

Workvivo, the Cork-based employee communications platform, has opened its California office and recruited a Head of US Sales to build on rapid growth in the North American market, to drive sales and to provide support to its existing client base.

In recent months, Workvivo has reported significant demand from the US market as employers race to communicate effectively with staff who are working from home. The company already has a number of US based clients including Telus International, Seneca Entertainment, Netgear and A+E Networks.

Workvivo posted record global growth in its first full year of business in 2019, and expects to have one million employees on the platform by 2021. The company has set a target of being the global leader in the employee communications technology market, to mirror the success of Zoom and Slack in their respective markets.

Brian Merical, Head of US Sales, Workvivo said:

“I’m delighted to be joining the Workvivo US team as we expand further in the US. California is a logical location for the company as we continue to see success in the technology sector and US businesses in general. I look forward to continuing to expand the team here and working closely with HQ in Cork to build on the tremendous success they’ve already achieved.”

CEO and founder of Workvivo, John Goulding said:

“We’ve seen significant traction in North America, so we decided now was the right time to establish a physical presence in California and to bring on a senior sales executive with experience in the HR tech world. Brian will be tasked with expanding our US commercial team as our market share there continues to increase.”

Workvivo is a communication platform designed to engage employees. The company is based in Cork and has customers all over the world, across 35 countries. In Ireland, its customers include Cubic Telecom, Kentech, UCC, Bus Eireann, Woodies, VoxPro, Trigon Hotels and Laya.

In 2019, Workvivo received investment from the owner of Zoom, Eric Yuan. Workvivo was founded by John Goulding and Joe Lennon, who have over 20 years collective experience in the HR and internal communications space.

