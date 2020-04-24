New weekly freight sailing links Cork (Ireland) with Zeebrugge (Belgium) from today

24 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Weekly service linking Cork to Zeebrugge begins on Friday

The Port of Cork has warmly welcomed the announcement by CLdN Ro-Ro SA of a new weekly freight service between Cork and Zeebrugge.

The new service, which begins operations today, is part of a significant expansion by CLdN of its freight services between Belgium and the Republic of Ireland.

The Ro-Ro service will leave Zeebrugge on every Friday to arrive in Cork on Sunday. She will return on Tuesday arriving in Zeebrugge again on every Thursday.



Zeebrugge is in North West Belgium, just 25 minutes by car to the Netherlands border

CEO of Port of Cork, Brendan Keating, said;

“This announcement by CLdN will greatly support our efforts in the Port of Cork to keep supply chains moving during the current Covid-19 pandemic. The Port has been actively looking at ways to bolster its freight activity and is delighted to partner with a company that enjoys such a great reputation in the shipping industry. Introducing this new connectivity to Zeebrugge not only helps Port of Cork to protect supply chains during the current crisis, but also adds a direct freight-only link with the heart of Europe.”

“This is a very exciting development for both the Port of Cork and CLdN. In these unprecedented times this direct freight link with Europe from Ireland’s primary southern gateway will reinforce the Port’s commitment to supporting businesses in the region and preparing for any eventuality Brexit may still bring.”

