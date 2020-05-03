Bookies predicting a 2nd General Election

3 May 2020
By Elaine Murphy
- Second General Election in 2020 Fancied After Odds Cut into 7/2 from 5/1
- Green Party Tumble into 8/15 from 10/11 for New Coalition
A second general election this year is looking more likely now after BoyleSports trimmed the odds into 7/2 from 5/1.
The new support comes after a new poll on voting intentions showed that 35% of the electorate would give Fine Gael their first preference vote.
In the Business Post/Red C poll, Sinn Fein was on 22%, Fianna Fáil 14%, Independents 8%, Greens 7%, Labour 3%, Social Democrats 3% and Solidarity-PBP 2%.
The possibility of a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green coalition is now an 8/15 shot, cut from 10/11 with BoyleSports over the last few hours. On Saturday afternoon, the Greens drifted out to 10/11 from 4/5 but on Sunday morning a new burst of support arrived.
Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented:
“A second general election in 2020 could be on the agenda judging by the latest odds. It is now a 7/2 chance from 5/1. Punters are also starting to get behind the Green Party again to form a government as it’s now just 8/15 from 10/11 for a FF/FG/Green coalition.
