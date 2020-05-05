Carrigaline News

5 May 2020

GAA 72 Hour Run

Playing members of Carrigaline GAA Club organised and ran a 72hour sponsored marathon in aid of Pieta House last weekend which has raised €28,020 at the time of going to press. As the annual Darkness into Light sponsored walk through the town of Carrigaline was cancelled the club members, led by chief organiser Stephen Duane, looked at what they could do as an alternative and the idea was mooted to do a marathon . 80 footballers, hurlers and camogie players ran in relays day and night throughout the 72 hours, each participant running one hour per day/night for each of the three days. The total distance covered was 1,793 kilometres. Their event started at 7.00pm on Thursday April 30thcontinued throughout Friday and Saturday finishing on Sunday at 7.00pm. Congratulations and well done to all and many thanks to all who supported such a deserving cause. The public are still welcome to subscribe (@run4pieta)

Meanwhile all adult playing members of the club are available to the Carrigaline community to collect and deliver provisions from SuperValu and prescriptions from all six pharmacies in the town. Contact Cian Barry 086 372 1771 or Rob O’Shea 085 159 8429 who are more than willing to help anyone in need.

Penny Dinners Appeal

Community Activist Lorraine Goggin put out an appeal for Penny dinners to her neighbours in her estate. She had clearance from the Gárdaí to deliver what was donated to Penny Dinners. Lorraine parked her car in her drive for 12 hours on Sunday left the doors open and family friends and neighbours had the car full of foodstuff before the day was out. Penny Dinners were delighted with the surprise donation of much needed food for the 1,000 people they feed every day. Lorraine hopes to repeat the appeal again in the near future and others may do likewise in their own localities.

Learning to Dance

This past week over 100 were learning Céilí dancing from a website courtesy of Fionán Cogan, Carrigaline. Fionán who has been teaching céilí dancing for many years at his dance classes and in schools has continued to teach on his website to families in their own homes during the Covid-19 shut down. He has a video of teaching the old two hand and céilí dances which had been recorded using live music and group dancers. Fionán explains the steps first and then all the crowd join in. For anyone interested in learning up to 11 dances are available free of charge online for the month of May on www.theceiliexperience.com. Enquiries Fionán 087 818 5111.

Jack Entertains

The residents of Endsleigh Estate on the Ballea Road were treated to another feast of music on Saturday last by the legendary Jack Brierley joined by a guitar player on the other side of the road. 88 year old Jack had everybody dancing, cheering, clapping and singing with a vintage performance on his driveway. Talented musicians in other parts of Carrigaline could take a lead from Jack and do a small performance for their neighbours.

My Town My Plan

A programme of lectures on ‘My Town My Plan’ organised by SECAD started in Carrigaline last August. The attendees were asked to come up with ideas to improve the development and quality of life in the fast developing town. The programme was interrupted by Covid-19, however using modern technology SECAD have a Zoom conference lined up for this week. The Carrigaline group were asked to propose two Bhag (big hairy audacious goal) projects: one was the provision of a Civic building which would include a Town Hall and a Cultural and Arts Centre, theatre and ancillary rooms. The second was to promote the awareness of walking and create a network of walkways throughout the town.

Tidy Towns

The Carrigaline Tidy Towns volunteers are biting at the bit and are all anxious to get back doing what they love to do i.e. keep Carrigaline clean and tidy and a better place to live in. While very little manual work is being done, planning of future projects still continues. It is hoped to complete the development of the pond at Waterpark before the year is out. Meanwhile all interested in helping could plant wild flowers or any kind of flowers in their own gardens or window boxes.

Men’s Shed

The members of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed are looking forward to the regulations re Covid-19 lockdown being relaxed so they can meet again. All Sheds throughout the country are closed until further notice. Meanwhile the Carrigaline members keep in contact with one another by phone, WhatsApp and zoom conferences, The Men’s Shed with to acknowledge the recent anonymous donation of €100.

May Rosary

Our Parish Priest Fr Pat Fogarty is advocating the praying of the Rosary during the month of May in honour of Our Lady. The Rosary will be recited every morning on the radio before Mass at 9.30 on 106.5FM during the month of May. Fr. Pat is advocating the continuous saying of the rosary in homes of the parish each weekday Monday to Friday from 12.00 noon to 6.00pm. This is being done in the homes of the parish on an organised rota basis. Parishioners have committed to reciting the rosary at the same time each weekday. Anyone wishing to be part of the parish rosary rota can contact Fr Pat by texting him at 0876608758.

Holy Hour

A Holy Hour will take place in the Church of Our Lady and St John this Sunday May 10th from 7.00pm to 8.00. The ceremony will be broadcast on the Parish radio 106.5fm.

Carrigaline Macra an Feirme

On this Saturday May 9th Carrigaline Macra were looking forward to participating in the Darkness into Light walk in aid of Pieta House, however due to Covid-19 the event is cancelled, and the members will not be walking together. Instead Carrigaline Macra are linking up with Kinsale Macra who have organised a sponsored event in aid of Pieta House. All members are asked to get up at 4.30am to watch the sunrise from their own homes. Kinsale Macra have a fundraising link on their Facebook page for Macra members or others who would like to support Pieta House.

Aifreann

Ba cóir do Muintir Charraig Uí Leighin Aifreann tri Gaeilge a bheith acu Dé Domhnaigh seo chughainn ach is féidir leo Aifreann trí Gaeilge a fheiscint ar Facebook I gCúil Aodh (nó Peadar Ó Riada Facebook) ar 11 r.n. Ar RnaG is féidir éisteacht leis ar 11 gach Domhnach. The monthly Irish Mass due to be held in Carrigaline this Sunday in the Church of Our Lady and St John cannot take place but there are options for lovers of Aifreann as Gaeilge they can tune into to Aifreann on Facebook from Coolea or Radio na Gaeltachta at 11.00 am. There is a huge choice of Sunday Masses on Facebook from many parishes in Ireland and Carrigaline has Mass broadcast on radio on 106.5fm every Sunday at 11.15am.

