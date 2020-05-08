Radio station extends deadlines for submissions

8 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Earlier this year, the Cork based Christian Radio station LifeFM 93.1, in association with Community Integration Fund were delighted to launch ‘Hidden Stories’ a new series that will celebrate and showcase the writing of migrants and refugees in Cork.

“We received many submissions and were delighted with the entries, but due to Covid-19, we decided to extend that deadline and present for the listener a series of mini workshops to spark inspiration in these strange times.”

These mini-workshops are designed to provide guidance and prompt creativity. We will be playing one on air every Thursday in May between 12.40pm and 1.00pm starting on the 7th of May. You can listen on 93.1FM if in Cork or online at lifefm.ie (they will also be collected here to listen back at https://www.mixcloud.com/HiddenStoriesLifeFM/

“As creators of high-quality radio dramas for ten years, we are delighted to provide an opportunity to have voices of Ireland’s new residents heard. There is no limitation on form, it can be creative fiction, non – fiction or poetry.”

The chosen pieces will be broadcast on the radio in June and we will post each program online.

Now for the rules

Entries must include the name and contact details of the entrant! Regardless of time spent resident in Ireland, all migrants are welcomed and encouraged to enter. There are no theme restrictions and entries should be no longer than 2,000 words. Each entrant must be currently resident in Ireland and is restricted to one story or three poems, so make sure it’s your best work! The deadline for submissions is now the 5.00pm at 28th of May. Please send your work to submissions@lifefm.ie, or post them to ‘Hidden Stories’, LifeFM, Unit G, Deanrock Ind Est, Togher, Cork.

