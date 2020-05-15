IRISH FOOD IN UK: Clonakilty Pudding to be stocked in more Sainsbury’s Stores

15 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

It’s reported today in a trade publication that West Cork food producer Clonakilty Whitepudding and Clonakilty sausages will be rolled out to 100 more Sainsbury’s stores.

Back in 2015 selected Sainsbury’s began to stock Blackpudding, then in 2018 Whitepudding along with Clonakilty sausages were added to shelves.

Colette Twomey, MD of Clonakilty Food Co, is quoted as saying: “…Clonakilty is well known in Ireland, it’s great to see UK consumers get on board and experience the versatility of black and white pudding not just as a traditional fry-up breakfast but also as an addition to a variety of dishes.”

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

