IRISH FOOD IN UK: Clonakilty Pudding to be stocked in more Sainsbury’s Stores

15 May 2020
By Elaine Murphy
It’s reported today in a trade publication that West Cork food producer Clonakilty Whitepudding and Clonakilty sausages will be rolled out to 100 more Sainsbury’s stores.

Back in 2015 selected Sainsbury’s began to stock Blackpudding, then in 2018 Whitepudding along with Clonakilty sausages were added to shelves.

Colette Twomey, MD of Clonakilty Food Co, is quoted as saying: “…Clonakilty is well known in Ireland, it’s great to see UK consumers get on board and experience the versatility of black and white pudding not just as a traditional fry-up breakfast but also as an addition to a variety of dishes.”

First made in the 1880’s with a secret recipe that remains the same to this day, Clonakilty Blackpudding is Ireland’s favourite black pudding. Using wholesome ingredients supplied by Irish farmers, Clonakilty Blackpudding is made using traditional methods combining beef, oatmeal, onions, beef blood and a secret blend of spices. It is this special blend of ingredients that gives Clonakilty its unique taste, crumbly texture and distinctive flavour. While traditionally served as part of a breakfast, Clonakilty Blackpudding can be a special addition to enhance any starter, salad or main course.

