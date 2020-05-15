@CorkChamber welcomes ‘Restart Grant’ for Small Business

15 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Cork Chamber has welcomed Government’s announcement that the first phase of lifting of Covid-19 restrictions will begin next Monday, May 18th.

Speaking earlier, Conor Healy, Cork Chamber CEO said;

“ Government’s confirmation that Phase 1 of reopening society and the economy will proceed on May 18th is an important first step in easing recent restrictions.

While it will be challenging for those returning to businesses, it is important that the Government protocols for reopening are followed and that the business community continues to play an active role in helping society to progress through the phases of reopening our economy.”

Government also approved details of the Restart Grant for small business. With applications open on May 22nd, small businesses with a turnover under €5m and employing less than 50 people, may be eligible for between €2,000 – €10,000 direct grant aid.

Commenting on Restart Grant, Conor Healy, Cork Chamber CEO said;

“Government’s approval of the Restart Grant detail is welcome and necessary for the micro and small businesses that make up the fabric of the villages and towns of Cork, and the city itself. Smaller businesses are particularly vulnerable and many have continued to incur costs even while closed.

The Restart Grant will serve to ease some of the financial strain associated with reopening and restarting business. Many will need assistance in adjusting operations to meet new customer needs and ensuring employee and customer safety.”

