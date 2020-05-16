VIDEO: The most expensive car in Cork – A Red Ferrari for €169,950 ex VRT @FinbarrGalvin

16 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

From time to time we all like to dream of winning the Lottery, what would you buy? Perhaps a stately home, or a fancy car.

While browsing Carzone.ie I just found what I am going to dub ‘the most expensive car in Cork’, and surprisingly it was at a dealership which we last mentioned when they were announced as the best SEAT dealer in Ireland.

Next door, in this used car section, there is now a gleaming 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia V8 F1 (Auto) for sale. The potential purchaser will be pleased to hear it comes with a full Ferrari service history and is still covered under it’s Ferrari extended manufacturers warranty.

The car has covered just 16,000 miles from new and comes with a host of factory extras including Black contrast roof, carbon fibre racing seats, door armrests in Alcantara, IPod connection, Carbon Fibre steering wheel, Navtrak anti-theft system, front and rear sensors, 20 inch forged black painted rims and Red rev counter.

The car is currently registered in the UK, so the quoted price of €169,950 “excludes Irish Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT)” according to the dealer’s listing. How much would the VRT be? Well, let’s just say that if you have to ask you can’t afford it!

Can you use a Ferrari as a daily driver?

According to well known comedic car reviewer Doug DeMuro the answer is no, but hey, it looks amazing and you only live once, right? If you need a supercar as a daily driver then a Porsche is more practical.

Vroom vroom

To arrange a viewing or, ahem, a test drive? of the Cork Ferrari contact Finbarr Galvin of Bandon for more details.

