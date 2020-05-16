FOR SALE: €1.5 million Georgian ‘Carrigrohane Lodge’ comes with fishing rights on River Lee

16 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Located just off the Ballincollig end of the Carrigrohane Straight Road, it’s a haven of peace, yet it just minutes from the City, or Ballincollig.

This property is accessed via a housing estate, as the gate lodge and drive were sold off many years ago, but unlike other stately homes which lost land this site is still large enough.

With a fine site size of circa 2.3 acres / 0.93 hectares, and a property size: Circa 2000 sq ft / 185.8 m2 this elegant Georgian Residence has comfortable space for a family, who would enjoy elevated panoramic views over the meandering River Lee (fighting rights included) from the elevated mature gardens, all within easy distance of Cork city.



Above: Google Maps showing that Carrigrohane Lodge enjoys a perch above the meandering River Lee

Rooms

Downstairs Drawingroom:

7.87 x 5.46m

25.9 x 17.1ft Into Bay window with panoramic elevated views over the river and surrounding countryside.

Having Georgian grey flecked marble fireplace with tiled hearth, domed alcove, numerous power points Diningroom:

4.87 x 4.48m

15.11 x 14.8ft Overlooking front garden and driveway. Powerpoints Kitchen:

4.62 x 3.66m

15.2 x 11.11ft Galley style fully fitted light oak Kitchen units with dome topped lounge area, counter tops with stainless steel sink unit, Ceran electric hob, Miele double oven, numerous power points, pine floor Guest W/C With washhand basin and toilet Upstairs



Long landing area Master bedroom:

5.45 x 4.33m

17.1 x 14.2ft Having bay window with panoramic elevated views over the river and surrounding countryside.

Shelved alcove.

Powerpoints Bedroom No. 2:

4.92 x 4.91m

14.3 x 14.1ft Full length built-in wardrobes with shelving,

Views over front lawn. Powerpoints Bedroom No. 3:

4.02 x 3.28m

13.2 x 10.9ft

Window with panoramic views. Powerpoints. Bedroom No. 4:

3.18 x 2.84m

10.5 x 9.7ft Full depth built-in wardrobes. Powerpoints. En-Suite: With shower cubicle having Triton electric shower unit. Washhand basin and toilet. Tiled floor and walls. Bathroom: Having washhand basin and toilet. ‘Heritage’ bath with brass taps. Pine floor. Walk-in Hotpress: With lots of shelving. Dual Immersion. Basement Having W/c. Laundry room:

3.58 x 2.96m

11.9 x 9.6ft Double stainless steel sink unit, plumbed for washing machine and dryer. Powerpoints Study / games room:

4.52 x 2.78m

16.2 x 9.1ft Having curved window with panoramic elevated views, powerpoints Large storage / utility room off.

Outside

The house is approached through a pair of large cast iron automatic gates with modern stone pillars.

Above: One of the benefits of being accessed via a Housing Estate is being able to put a bin out easily for collection The private grounds of c. 2.3 acres are bounded by high walls and hedging with a profusion of mature trees and shrubbery with flower bed borders. The main garden affords full Southerly aspect and is laid out in grass lawn with gravelled driveway and ample parking space. There is a large yard with outbuildings to the western side with potential for additional build to take advantage of the wonderful elevated views over the meandering River Lee and surrounding countryside. Numerous wooded pathways lead down the gentle slope to the railed-in riverside lawn which is a lovely peaceful area -the perfect ‘get away’ spot for relaxing, watching the river meander by, herons a plenty and the occasional splash of a leaping trout or maybe a salmon.

Directions

Head West from Cork city along Carrigrohane Road or Model Farm Road to reach Carrigrohane roundabout. Into Bridgemount off the roundabout. Immediate right. Lodge gates are at the end of this road.

