VIDEO: Virtual panoramic flyover of Cork City

16 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Back in 2017 a YouTube video of a virtual flyover of Cork City (with traffic and people!) went viral online. It was the creation of Antionio Bernal. The Cork resident – Originally from Southern Spain – painstakingly recreated Leeside in a city-building simulator Cities called Skylines. This week, posting under his online handle vokepasa21, Antonio released a new image of the Northside of the City which appears below.

Will the talented software guru release a new video showing the Northside of Cork? We hope so! Meanwhile, here are a few of his excellent videos from 2017 and 2018.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

