VIDEO: Virtual panoramic flyover of Cork City

16 May 2020
By Bryan Smyth
Back in 2017 a YouTube video of a virtual flyover of Cork City (with traffic and people!) went viral online. It was the creation of Antionio Bernal. The Cork resident – Originally from Southern Spain – painstakingly recreated Leeside in a city-building simulator Cities called Skylines. This week, posting under his online handle vokepasa21, Antonio released a new image of the Northside of the City which appears below.

Above: May 2020 – computer-generated image of North side of Cork City by vokepasa21 (Antionio Bernal) on reddit
Above: May 2020 – for comparison, to show the amazing skills of vokepasa21  – the same image but from the auto generated Google Earth 3D view

Will the talented software guru release a new video showing the Northside of Cork? We hope so! Meanwhile, here are a few of his excellent videos from 2017 and 2018.

