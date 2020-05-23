Cork Social Democrats fundraise for Cork Simon Community

23 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Social Democrats have raised €650 from 30 donors for Cork Simon at a virtual coffee morning. Due to restrictions of movement and social distancing, public events are not allowed while the potential spread of COVID19 still exists.

Chairman of Cork North Central branch, Daithí Ó Sé said:

“Amid the COVID19 crisis, it is important as a society that we look out for the most vulnerable in our city. Cork Simon has been at the heart of providing help and accommodation to homeless people in Cork for many years.

The coffee morning is a tried and tested way to raise money for charity down through the years and we used the popular app ‘Zoom’ to talk together and highlight the work of Cork Simon over a cup of coffee. We also ran a trivia quiz with prizes including coffee from SOMA coffee and biscuits.

We hugely support the work of Cork Simon while the Social Democrats continue to raise the issue of homelessness in Cork locally and at the highest levels of government.”

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cork-social-democrats-fundraiser-for-cork-simon

