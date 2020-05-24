BALLINCOLLIG: Water supply returns to normal for up to 10,000 households

24 May 2020, Sunday, 10.01am

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Irish Water and Cork County Council wish to advise that the water supply, which was disrupted due to a large burst yesterday is beginning to return this morning due to repairs being completed overnight. The communities of Curraghleigh through to West Ballincollig were left without water due to a burst occurring to a 14″ Asbestos Concrete pipe yesterday.

Crews worked through the night to repair the pipe and began to recharge the water supply network at 5.30am.

Normal water supply should be fully restored by midday, but it may take longer for some parts of the network to become fully replenished.

Irish Water Operations Lead Neil Smyth said

“This was a significant burst so we are happy to have the repairs completed. I would like to thank the crews of Cork County Council who worked through the night to ensure supply was restored as soon as possible. We would also like to thank the emergency services who assisted yesterday and made the area safe so our crews could begin the task of repairing the pipe. We would expect normal supply to be restored by midday but it may take longer in some cases. Some customers may find that their water is discoloured as it returns but this is normal after a repair of this type and this will run clear after a few minutes”

Customer queries should be directed to 1850 278 278.