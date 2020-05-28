Dangers of swimming in ESB Reservoirs

28 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

During the current spell of warm weather, ESB wishes to remind the general public of the dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

These are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground.

These waters include the reservoirs at Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork.

ESB would also like to remind the public who use our lands for leisure activities such as fishing and walking to always adhere to the government social distancing guidelines.