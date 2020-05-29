BACK TO BUSINESS AFTER COVID19: Cork’s Montenotte Hotel benefits from Virgin Media promotion

29 May 2020
By Elaine Murphy
Virgin Media has launched €1 Million support fund as part of its #BackingBusiness initiative to boost Irish businesses nationwide. Given that Ireland has 26 Counties – in its current configuration – this equates to €38,461.53 per country, as a quick calculation.
The efforts covers free on-air advertising including creative, production, profiles in relevant TV programmes and social media promotion across its full schedule covering Virgin Media Channels One, Two and Three, Virgin Media announced today.
Cork-based The Montenotte Hotel, who have devised the ‘Pure Cork Afternoon Tea’ concept to help get some of their staff back to work, support their local suppliers and reconnect with customers in a safe and responsible manner, are one of the first businesses to be supported by this new fund. Their business will feature on Virgin Media’s weekly 60” ad break campaign and will also be promoted across Virgin Media’s official social media channels.
The Virgin Media #BackingBusiness initiative is designed to underpin the renewal and recovery of businesses in communities throughout Ireland in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. It’s open to businesses across the country and aims to give them a national platform to showcase their resilience and ingenuity during these challenging times. It will run until September, featuring as many Irish businesses as possible, and entering is really easy.
How to enter your business?
All business owners have to do is to send in a short email, outlining who and where they are, some of their main products or services and how they have coped and reinvented themselves through the current crisis. The ideal way to do this is to take a short video by mobile phone (including shots of the business premises). You can email submissions to backingbusiness@virginmedia.ie or WhatsApp them to 089 611 1111.
Businesses from every sector will be profiled each week to include advertising airtime, ad creative and production, social media promotion, PR activity, content features and exclusive Virgin Media Business support package.
Aidan D’Arcy, Director of Business at Virgin Media said:
“Virgin Media reaches into every home in Ireland and our editorial, creative, production and commercial teams are really looking forward to bringing this programme to life. We know many businesses are finding things tough right now, particularly local SMEs who are at the heart of their communities, so we want to help them as much as we can while they deal with their current challenges and create new ways to keep their businesses and their employees busy.”
“For starters, these are six simply fantastic Irish businesses who we’re thrilled to support,” said Aidan D’Arcy. “As the economy gradually reopens in the weeks to come, we encourage consumers everywhere to rally in support of their local shops, businesses and service providers and to buy Irish wherever possible including online shopping and ordering by phone. We know things are very difficult for people, families, businesses and communities all over Ireland. We’re using the full Virgin Media capability to back business in Ireland. This campaign celebrates and promotes the spirit of Irish businesses and their resolve to fight back, recover and succeed in spite of this unprecedented crisis. We’re really delighted to make it happen and we’re looking forward to hearing from businesses in every village, town and city across Ireland.”
