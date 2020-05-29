BACK TO BUSINESS AFTER COVID19: Cork’s Montenotte Hotel benefits from Virgin Media promotion

29 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Virgin Media has launched €1 Million support fund as part of its #BackingBusiness initiative to boost Irish businesses nationwide. Given that Ireland has 26 Counties – in its current configuration – this equates to €38,461.53 per country, as a quick calculation.

The efforts covers free on-air advertising including creative, production, profiles in relevant TV programmes and social media promotion across its full schedule covering Virgin Media Channels One, Two and Three, Virgin Media announced today.

Cork-based The Montenotte Hotel, who have devised the ‘Pure Cork Afternoon Tea’ concept to help get some of their staff back to work, support their local suppliers and reconnect with customers in a safe and responsible manner, are one of the first businesses to be supported by this new fund. Their business will feature on Virgin Media’s weekly 60” ad break campaign and will also be promoted across Virgin Media’s official social media channels.

The Virgin Media #BackingBusiness initiative is designed to underpin the renewal and recovery of businesses in communities throughout Ireland in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. It’s open to businesses across the country and aims to give them a national platform to showcase their resilience and ingenuity during these challenging times. It will run until September, featuring as many Irish businesses as possible, and entering is really easy.

How to enter your business?

All business owners have to do is to send in a short email, outlining who and where they are, some of their main products or services and how they have coped and reinvented themselves through the current crisis. The ideal way to do this is to take a short video by mobile phone (including shots of the business premises). You can email submissions to backingbusiness@virginmedia.ie or WhatsApp them to 089 611 1111.

Businesses from every sector will be profiled each week to include advertising airtime, ad creative and production, social media promotion, PR activity, content features and exclusive Virgin Media Business support package.

Aidan D’Arcy, Director of Business at Virgin Media said: