ENTERTAINMENT: Watch Gigs from Famous Music Pub ‘DeBarras of Clonakilty, West Cork’ online

29 May 2020
By Bryan Smyth
bryan@TheCork.ie
Every night at 9.30pm and 8pm on Sundays
Featuring MuRli, Swimmers Jackson, Ger Wolfe, Elly O’Keefe & more
Live stream gigs via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DeBarrasClon/
The popular DeBarra’s Sitting Room to Sitting Room Sessions continue bringing you a little bit of comfort and consistency in a world of uncertainty. Tune in every night at 9.30pm, and Sundays at 8pm to enjoy live streamed shows from some of the finest Irish music and spoken word talent, with some guests popping in from overseas along the way too. The next wave of guests includes: MuRli, Swimmers Jackson, Elly O’Keefe, Ger Wolfe, Tina Pisco and many more.
Ray Blackwell from DeBarras said: “As lockdown continues, so do the livestreams…music connects us and connection is more important now than ever. I don’t know about you but I’ll take it any way I can get it, and these livestreams have certainly offered connection to me. They’ve made me feel a little better, they’ve given me a little bit more space to breath, and they’ve reminded me that no matter what happens we’re all tethered together. Thanks to all the musicians and to all the music lovers. I hope to see you all in the flesh in DeBarras at some stage in the future.”
MAY:
Caoilin Sherlock – Thurs 28th May
Roisin Kilgannon – Fri 29th
Leo Di-Santo (Lancaster, US) – Sat 30th
Céilí Allstars – Sun 31st
JUNE:
Trad Session – Mon 1st
Lauren Guillery – Tues 2nd
Spoken Word w/ Stan Notte – Weds 3rd
John Spillane – Thurs 4th
Swimmers Jackson – Friday 5th
Jinx Lennon – Sat 6th
John & Tina Pisco – Sun 7th
Trad session with Mairtin De Cogain – San Diego, US – Mon 8th
Elly O’Keefe – Tues 9th
Lau Noah (NYC) – NYC, US – Weds 10th
Ger Wolfe – Thurs 11th
MuRli – 9:30pm – Fri 12th
Deccy McCarthy – Sat 13th
