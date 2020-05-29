Cork Hospital’s remind public to maintain 2 metre social distancing and hand washing

29 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

As temperatures are set to increase over the June bank holiday weekend, management at South / South West Hospital Group are appealing to members of the public to continue to follow the Government’s Covid-19 guidelines relating to social distancing and hand hygiene, to ensure that they do not contribute to the spread of the coronavirus. The S/SWHG are urging members of the public not to make any unnecessary journeys outside 5km of their homes.

Management and staff in hospitals across the South/ South West Hospital Group are asking the public to continue to respond in the same positive and helpful manner as they have done since the Government introduced the current round of restrictions. Management at the hospitals acknowledge that staying at home and staying isolated even under the slightly adjusted measures announced recently by the Government can be difficult, particularly over a long period and especially over long weekends. Nevertheless, hospitals want to remind people again that they can save lives by staying at home and following Government and Public Health guidelines.

However if people are feeling unwell, the S/SWHG is encouraging people to contact their GP or go to the Emergency Department if they require urgent treatment. Hospitals in the S/SWHG have separate pathways in place for Covid-19 patients and those needing other care.

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO, South / South West Hospital Group said:

“This bank holiday weekend, we are urging members of the public to continue to abide by the guidelines regarding Covid-19 and in particular the social distancing and travel guidelines. Across the S/SWHG, hospital staff are working tirelessly to fight this virus to provide safe, high-quality care to patients. The S/SWHG is very proud of our dedicated staff and how they have responded to this challenge. The perseverance which staff across the Group have shown and their on-going commitment to providing the best possible care is greatly appreciated. Not adhering to the national guidelines will inevitably place extra pressure on the hospital system, which unfortunately could seriously impact you, your family, your neighbours or your friends.”

He continued: