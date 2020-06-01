Buy a castle in Cork, Ireland for just €95,000 ($105,500)

1 June 2020

FOR SALE: ‘Castle Curious’, Doonawanly, near Wallstown, Castletownroche, County Cork, Ireland

If you’ve always wanted to own a castle there here is your chance, and as a bonus, it also borders a river, which adds the fantasy setting, but don’t get too excited because the’castle’ is a ruin.

The Estate Agent describes is described as “A truly quirky property, and a unique opportunity to purchase a little bit of historic Ireland” which is “In need of completion to meet modern standards”.

This is a three-storey Castle built in circa 1840 by one man, a 19th century eccentric called Johnny Roche, on around 2.5 acres. An Old Mill House structure adjoins alongside the River Awbeg.

Features include

Bowed turrets

Crenellations and limestone eaves

Square-headed window openings

Roughly dressed limestone and lintels and sills

Viewing is strictly by appointment with the Estate Agent.