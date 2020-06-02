WEST CORK: When will Aldi open their planned new Clonakilty store?

2 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Aldi recently confirmed plans to open a new store in Clonakilty, West Cork “by the end of 2022“. The new store will be the firms 24th in Cork, and will be located in “The Waterfront”, which is on the former GAA pitch in the town. Aldi describes this as being in the “Town Centre” but it is some distance away from Pearse Street, which is the main traditional thoroughfare. Some had hoped locally that the former Lehane’s Mace Supermarket on Pearse Street would be used, but it appears that a lack of free untimed parking and a small floor area made it unattractive. “The Waterfront” is opposite the existing Lidl store, on the Inchydoney Road. Once it opens Clonakilty will boast a SuperValu, Dunnes Stores, Lidl, and Aldi.

Aldi received planning permission for a store in April 2017 and last week lodged an application to alter its roof specifications to match Aldi’s current store design, which is constantly fine tuned.

The development of the new Aldi store will see a substantial investment into the local area, with up to 80 jobs being created during the construction period and 20 permanent positions to become available upon opening.

The 1,315 sqm store will be constructed in Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design and feature 109 car parking spaces. Powered by 100% green electricity, it will also include two free-to-use electric vehicle charging points outside the store.

Commenting, Adam Ward, Managing Director Aldi Mitchelstown Region said:

“We are very excited to be coming to Clonakilty. This is fantastic news for shoppers and employment in the town. Every new Aldi store that opens brings greater choice, quality and value to shoppers.” “Aldi has a strong commitment to Cork, with our first store opening in Ballincollig over 20 years ago. We now operate 23 stores in the county, along with our Regional Distribution Centre in Mitchelstown…”

Corporate Social Responsibility

Aldi’s 23 existing Cork stores participate in its national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities daily. The Cork stores have donated over 290,000 meals to charity to date. Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Dunmanway Girls Scouts, Our Lady of Good Counsel School, 23rd Midleton Scouts, and Cork Association for Autism among those availing of the bursary grant in recent times.