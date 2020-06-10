CORK ENTERTAINMENT: Cruinniú na nÓg is a national day of free creativity for children and young people

10 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Cork City Council in conjunction with Creative Ireland are delighted to present a packed programme of imaginative and fun free activities for young people with over 22 events being hosted by 18 cultural venues across the city on Saturday June 13th for Cruinniú na nÓg 2020.

This is the third year of Cruinniú na nÓg, a wonderful nationwide initiative that sparks children’s and young people’s enthusiasm for culture and creativity through child-focused free events. In keeping with the government guidelines of social distance and staying safe, all events this year will take place online.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. John Sheehan said:

“Thanks to the resilience and ingenuity of our creative practitioners and young contributors, Cruinniú na nÓg will go ahead this year in Cork despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. Young participants and their families can look forward to a full day of engaging activities online with suggestions for offline fun too. I am also delighted to support an inclusive digital exhibition of responses to the Lord Mayor’s Creative Call to Children of Cork City capturing their experiences of COVID-19.”

Despite all the challenges faced by cultural venues, this is the biggest Cruinniú na nÓg Cork City Programme of events with a diverse range of interactive online events taking place where young people can make, create and engage.

Cork Opera House will host a series of interactive workshops where young people will be taught how to write and perform a well-known song by expert vocal coach Anna Mitchell from Youngstars Music School. Both Graffiti Theatre and UCC Youth Theatre are organising theatre workshops. Cork International Film Festival are screening a selection of youth focused shorts while Teatro Container in association with Cork Midsummer Festival, Cork artists Francesca Castellano and filmmaker Linda Curtin will present Little Druids for Humanity, a magical virtual arts project where children will learn the art of wizardry and ancient magic potions.

Young people can singalong with the Cork Academy of Music to Galway Girl, watch new performances and videos by Music Generation Cork City and listen to a live traditional music concert from St Peter’s. The Everyman are offering virtual tours of their 123-year-old auditorium while the Unfinished Book of Poetry 2020 featuring poems from 50 transition year students from five Cork secondary schools will be launched online as part of Cruinniú na nÓg.

Actor George Hanover in association with Triskel Arts Centre will read stories written by young Cork writers while an online exhibition featuring artwork by young people describing their experiences during COVID 19 will take place on www.artsforall.ie as part of the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. John Sheehan Creative Call.

Cruinniú na nÓg is all about making and doing and this year despite all events taking place virtually, is no different. Basher the Puppet from the Cork Butter Museum will introduce butter making to young people using equipment available in the home, Crawford Art Gallery and Rosie from Broken Crow will host a special art and storytelling workshop while actor Dominic Moore and the Munster Literature Centre will perform a children friendly Puppet Show.

Cruinniú na nÓg encourages creativity in young people and the Glucksman are inviting young people to design posters celebrating their community and surroundings. Cork Printmakers in collaboration with Cork Migrant Centre at Nano Nagle Place will present an online exhibition of participants of their creative teen’s workshops while Cork Community Artlink will present Rebel Streets 2020, an online participative street arts project celebrating resilience in a diverse variety of art forms.

Cork City Libraries will host a series of interactive events aimed at young children. A selection of these include Learn how to Draw on the Farm with Rita Dineen, singalong and Storytime with Deirdre Ryan and draw your favourite story character Chibi style with Fiona Boniwell.

For all the details, times and information see https://www.corkcity.ie/en/council-services/services/arts-culture-heritage/creative-ireland/crinniu-na-nog/

