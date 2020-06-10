SPORT: City Council supports clubs through Grant Scheme

10 June 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Almost €300,000 in Sports Grants was approved at Monday night’s Council meeting, demonstrating Cork City Council’s continuing commitment to endorse the work of sporting clubs and organisations and support wellbeing.

The Council recognises that the volunteers who give their time to these clubs are essential to the development of a vibrant, sustainable sports sector. The scheme is aimed at providing grant aid to projects that are directly related to enhancing facilities.

The Lord Mayor commented “These Grants will benefit all sports in every community. This shows the Council’s commitment to sport and our appreciation for the contribution of the organisations to Irish sporting life, be it football, rowing, athletics or Taekwon-do. It has been a difficult time for our youngsters over the last couple of months so getting sporting clubs and organisations up and running again is vital for their, and our, wellbeing and we are glad to be able to play our part”.

Over the years this scheme has assisted all types of clubs and organizations and when the 2020 Scheme was announced in January almost 100 applications were received. This consistent financial support offered by the Council greatly assists the clubs and is, hopefully, delivering benefits to the wider community.

The scheme is not intended as an alternative to any other sources of funding, but will complement any other schemes, possibly helping with local contributions to satisfy criteria of other funding agencies, or assisting with funding where certain works are not covered by other grant schemes.

The Grant will allow for minor capital grants towards enhancement of premises, pitches etc., as well as allowing for the purchase of non-personal sports equipment that will be used for at least five years and to develop sport and active recreation facilities throughout the City.

