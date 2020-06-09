City Council unveils 81 new social homes – Knocknaheeny, Blarney Street, and Dublin Street in Blackpool

9 June 2020

By Mary Bermingham

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr John Sheehan today officially opened 81 new homes across the city while also unveiling plaques to mark the laying of foundation stones for a further 220 homes which are being constructed at three sites over the coming months.

71 new homes were opened at Cork City Council’s Northwest Quarter Regeneration at Knocknaheeny and at another Cork City Council project at Blarney Street. Another 10 more homes, which were developed by the Respond Housing Association, were officially opened by the Lord Mayor on Dublin Street in Blackpool.

In addition, the Lord Mayor unveiled plaques marking the foundation stones for two more Respond Housing Association developments at Redforge Road and Thomas Davis Street in Blackpool. A third plaque was unveiled on a Thomas Davis Street scheme to mark the foundation stone for a 112-unit scheme to be developed by Clúid in partnership with Cork City Council.

The Lord Mayor said: “It gives me great pleasure and pride as Lord Mayor of Cork City to be able to open so many new homes and mark the commencement of so many more right across the City, especially at this defining time in our history and for the first year of our expanded City. I wish to thank everybody involved for their support in getting these critical projects off the ground and may all the families involved enjoy their new homes and communities. This is a great day”.

Cork City Council Assistant Chief Executive, Brian Geaney said: “Housing has always been at the forefront of the City Council’s objectives but particularly now as we experience unprecedented growth in the City which is quickly becoming the go-to destination. So, despite the recent difficulties of the pandemic and necessary restrictions our housing delivery programme under Rebuilding Ireland is still very much on track. I would like to acknowledge the efforts of all stakeholders involved and look forward to more busy times ahead”.

The 47 new homes at Harbour View Road in Knocknaheeny are part of the Northwest Quarter Regeneration Phase 2a. Built by Murnane and O’Shea for Cork City Council, they provide 32 houses and 15 apartments for the regeneration programme.

The 24 new homes at Blarney Street were acquired by Cork City Council under its award-winning Competitive Dialogue procurement process for social housing. They were built by Unique Fitout and KPH Construction in partnership with Cork City Council.

10 apartments for older people were also officially opened at 27-29 Dublin Street. Developed by Respond Housing Association, the scheme involved the removal of three derelict properties from the Blackpool streetscape and therefore it is an important regeneration of a derelict site in the city. The scheme consists of 5 two-bedroom apartments and 5 one-bedroom apartments in a four storey building. This project was developed in partnership with Cork City Council and Department of Housing and funded through the Capital Assistance Scheme. The building was completed in March 2019.

The Lord Mayor unveiled a plaque to mark the foundation stone for an 80-unit Respond Housing Association Scheme at Redforge Rd in Blackpool. This development, which includes 2 communal facilities is located to the north of the recently built up district centre at Blackpool Shopping Centre and Blackpool Retail Park. The scheme comprises of 6 one-bed, 38 two-bed, and 36 three-bed houses to accommodate different needs and requirements. Respond is working in partnership with Cork City Council and Department of Housing, and funded through the Capital Advanced Leasing Facility, and private finance from the Housing Finance Agency.

The Mayor also unveiled a second foundation stone plaque to mark a 112-apartment scheme by Cluid at Thomas Davis Street which will remove a large derelict site and further contribute to the regeneration of Blackpool village. The apartments will be built in five blocks, one of which is dedicated to sheltered accommodation for older people.

A third foundation stone plaque was unveiled at Thomas Davis Street for a 28 apartment Respond scheme for older people and is located within a close proximity to a range of amenities including Blackpool Shopping Centre and Blackpool Retail Park. The scheme comprises of 5 one-bedroom apartments and 23 two-bedroom apartments to accommodate different needs and requirements. Respond is working in partnership with Cork City Council and Department of Housing and funded through the Capital Assistance Scheme. Works commenced on site in December 2019.

