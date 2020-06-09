Gardai issue update on #Carrigaline stabbing attack

9 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Gardaí investigating the assault that occurred on Saturday 6th June, 2020 at approximately 10.30p.m. at Waterpark, Carrigaline, Co Cork arrested a male juvenile this morning, Tuesday 9th June, 2020.

He was arrested at his home and taken to Togher Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He was released this evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two male juveniles were also interviewed after caution this afternoon, in relation to the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media