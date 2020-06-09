Carrigaline News

9 June 2020

By Mary Bermingham

GAA Challenge

In 1990 a casual meeting of John Clancy, Carrigaline and a young lad Terence O’Neill from Moy, Co Tyrone both of whom were deeply involved in their Juvenile GAA clubs led to a great club friendship which has lasted 30 years. Both clubs had a great underage structure which led to a number of exchange visits. Adult members of the club made great friends and even travelled for the Moy Club dinner dance at which 750 attended in 2008. The visiting Moy teams included many Juveniles who later became famous All Ireland champions with Tyrone; Phillip Jordan, Ryan Mellow and Sean Cavanagh. They stayed with families in Carrigaline and played against the local lads including Nicholas Murphy who went on to star with club and county for many years winning a Senior All Ireland Football and Intermediate Hurling medals.

To mark 30 years of friendship and to keep contact through the pandemic the clubs came up with a novel challenge – ‘which club would cover the most distance walking or running over a three day period from June 12th to 14th.’ This challenge which is being organised by the younger generation of Carrigaline Gaels, John Dineen and Brendan O’Driscoll, was put forward to the President of the Moy club, PD Laverty, by Club President Pat Dineen (John’s father and a native of Clonakilty) who was Chairman in 1990 and another former Chairman and now Premier hurling trainer Kevin O’Driscoll (Brendan’s father and a native of Schull).

Carrigaline Youth Development Officer, Brendan O’Driscoll, is inviting all members, players and coaches of the GAA, the Ladies Football and Camogie to take part in the challenge. They can run or walk as many times as they wish over the period. Underage 6yrs to 13yrs must be accompanied by an adult. But all non-playing members can also participate, they can walk or run once or multiple times they can measure the distance on Strava App or similar app. So sign up and record your distance and send it to John Dineen 087 971 2060. Looking forward to seeing the Blue and Gold of Carrigaline GAA on the move throughout the parish next weekend.

New School Principal

The newly appointed principal of the Holy Well National School is Aidan Crowley N.T. Last November it was decided to amalgamate St John’s Girl’s School and Scoil Mhuire Lourdes Boys School on the Ballea Road with a new name the Holy Well National School. The new Principal, who held that position in Scoil Mhuire Lourdes up to now, has written to parents informing them of his appointment. He and the other staff members are working on class formation for September.

Near Miss Crash

On Tuesday evening June 2nd a lorry laden with a load of precast concrete travelling north on the Cork Road towards Shannon Park crossed lanes, ploughed through the perimeter fence of the newly built Janeville Estate down the embankment across the estate road and came to a halt inches away from the boundary wall of one of the houses. Apparently the 35 year old driver suffered a heart attack. Carrigaline Gardaí and the Fire Brigade were quickly on the scene. The driver was removed by ambulance to CUH, miraculously no one was injured. The lorry was removed and the Fire Brigade spent some time cleaning up the diesel spill.

Lifeguards

Lifeguards are on duty at Fountainstown beach from this week on. Their viewing station is in a hut on the roadside beside the beach.

Youth Attacked

On Saturday night last a 17 year old boy who was chatting with a few of his friends by the Green, Cedarwood Road, Waterpark, Carrigaline was accosted by youths not from the area. They asked the local boy for €2 to get the bus back home and when he refused he was attacked with a broken bottle and stabbed in the head, face and lower back losing a considerable amount of blood. Gardaí patrolling in the village were on the scene within minutes. The incident was witnessed by many and was shared widely on social media. The young boy who was attacked was assisted by a qualified nurse while awaiting the ambulance which took him to CUH where he had surgery to remove glass particles from his face and other injuries. He has since been released from hospital. The family appealed for privacy on social media. Shortly after the incident the Gardaí arrested youths at Waterpark and apprehended the suspect and others on the Carrigaline / Ballincollig bus which they intercepted at Douglas. One was held on remand at Togher Garda Station and the others were released without charge. On Monday morning a youth was charged with assault and robbery of the boy’s mobile phone. He was remanded on bail with very strict conditions that he will reside at a particular address (which must not be published) and to check in to the nearest local garda station, must stay off social media, and not to have any contact with certain friends. He is due to appear in the Cork Children’s Court on July 10th. The Gardaí are looking for any information from the many witnesses who were at the scene.

Lions Club

The Carrigaline and District Lions Club continue to serve the community in the general Carrigaline region during the Covid-19 crisis. Members working in conjunction with the First Responders and Scout Leaders collect and deliver food from SuperValu and medication from the Pharmacies to those in need in Carrigaline, Monkstown, Shanbally, Ringaskiddy, Crosshaven and Minane Bridge. In preparation for the opening of the Lions Youth Centre the members are cleaning the area in the front and sides of the building. The Lions Club is looking at the possibility of holding their monthly Car Boot Sale if they get the go ahead when the new guidelines are announced on June 29th.

Running Track

The Carrigaline Road Runners are delighted that the promised 220 meter track around the lake in the Town Park has started. The track which will take six weeks to complete will be widened to 1.5 meters and covered with a rubber surface. It is another facility in the park which already has a basketball court/ kickabout area, an extensive children’s playground, exercise equipment, skate park as well as the Naionra and the Community Centre.

Covid 19

The Covid-19 virus is still around or may come into the country with visitors at any time so people should continue to be advised by the HSE and the Government as to the wearing of face masks and social distancing. Most shops and offices are open for business at this stage in Carrigaline. Families especially the over 70s are pleased and relieved that they can meet up with family and friends again. Many can travel to the seaside, or to the city for the first time for months.

Cruinniú na nÓg

Cruinniú na nÓg is usually a large community event where young people sing or play music or do many other creative activities in parks or large venues. This year because of Covid-19 it will be held online. It is a day of free creativity for children and young people taking place mostly this Saturday June 13th. There are 40 pages of activities available on the website. Comhaltas na Dúglaise has a virtual day of music lined up on their Facebook page which will be on this Saturday.

