Parents told to bring hand sanitiser to playgrounds, which are re-opening

9 June 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Further to the Government’s announcement on Friday last regarding Phase 2 of the Roadmap to reopening Society and Business, Cork County Council wishes to advise that playground facilities, Multi-Use Games Areas (MUGAs) and outdoor gym equipment will begin to reopen on week commencing Monday 8th June 2020. It should be noted that such facilities will reopen on a phased basis during the course of the week.

As we prepare to welcome parents and children back to our playgrounds, Cork County Council wishes to bring the following to the attention of the public, for the safety of children, their families, and all who use them:

Children using a playground must be accompanied and supervised by a parent / guardian at all times.

Parents/ guardians should bring hand sanitiser when visiting a playground and sanitise children’s hands prior to, during and after using playground equipment.

Members of the public are reminded that public health advice continues to apply. In order to ensure that playgrounds can safely remain open, parents, guardians and those who return to enjoy our playgrounds are asked to continue

Ensuring physical distancing between children.

Reminding children to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth.

Asking children under your care have regard to the safe use of equipment and to the safety of others at all times.

Adhering to the most up to date health advice.

