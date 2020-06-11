CORK CITY CRIME: Thief on bicycle pushes OAP to ground in handbag snatch

11 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Attempted Robbery on Merchants Quay, Cork City yesterday

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an attempted robbery on Merchants Quay, Cork city.

Shortly after 12 midday a lady, aged in her 80s, was walking on Merchants Quay when a man tried to steal her handbag. The man, described only as wearing a grey hoodie, tried stealing the ladies handbag as he cycled past her.

The woman was knocked to the ground and as a result, required medical treatment in Cork University Hospital. She has since been discharged from hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was around the Merchants Quay area around 12 midday on Wednesday, particular road users with video footage, to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-4522000.

