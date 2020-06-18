POLITICS: A ”hollow deal’ for workers rights and pensions in FF-FG-Green Programme for Government?

18 June 2020

By Mary Bermingham

Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green Party programme a “hollow deal” on workers rights’ and pensions – Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has said he is “deeply concerned by the lack of concrete commitments with regards to workers’ rights and pensions in the Programme for Government.”

Describing the document as a “hollow deal for workers”, Mr Ó Laoghaire stated falls far short of the parties previous pledges.

The Cork South Central TD said;

“Workers in Cork have been failed by the parties to this prospective coalition government. The Programme for Government is weak on detailed, concrete commitments in the area of workers rights’ and pensions.”

“Fianna Fáil’s position regarding the State Pension age remains a collection u-turns and what they have agreed leaves the door open for another unfair increase in age of eligibility. This was a hot-button issue on doors in Cork during the general election in February. Serious questions need to be asked of Micheál Martin. Why is he so against allowing people to retire with dignity at 65 with their State Pension?

“Fianna Fáil only recently declared that they would find a solution for CE scheme supervisors’ pensions and entitlements. CE supervisors in Cork will be devastated that there is no solution contained in the Programme for Government.

“It is very telling and very alarming that there is no standalone section on workers’ rights in the document, despite its more than one hundred pages. Promises regarding social dialogue are not good enough. It will not be lost on workers that the Programme for Government contains no plans to empower trade unions to deliver for their members.

“This programme agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party indicates that workers’ rights will not be taken seriously by the new government if it comes to pass. Workers need solutions to the challenges they face and they need enhanced protections, particularly as we deal with the economic impact of Covid-19. The document falls far short of what provided the protections that are absolutely essential.”

