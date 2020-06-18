Upgrade of Lee Road Water Treatment Plant reaches midway point

18 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

This week marks the midway point of a project to upgrade Lee Road Water Treatment Plant. Irish Water is working in partnership with Cork City Council to deliver this project, which will ensure the plant at Lee Road meets the needs of a growing population and supports the ongoing economic development of Cork City.

The upgraded plant will supply water to over 70% of the population of Cork City, ensuring a safe and secure water supply for the rapidly growing city.

Water is taken from the River Lee and treated at the plant. Treated water is then pumped to reservoirs in the North West of the city through a system of rising mains. Drinking water treatment at the Lee Road site began in 1879. Since then, there have been several upgrades to the facility, but no major upgrades since the 1950s.

The existing plant is being replaced with a largely new plant that will include sludge treatment facilities within the existing site. The project will provide a more robust treatment plant and a safe and secure water supply.

A Sod Turning Ceremony to mark the start of the works was performed by the Minister for Housing Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy TD, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy, and representatives from Irish Water and Cork City Council in November 2019.

Irish Water is delivering this important project in partnership with Cork City Council. An investment of €40 million is being made in the city’s water treatment infrastructure and will ensure a safe, secure and sustainable water supply for many years to come.

Sean Twohig, Water Infrastructure Regional Lead in Irish Water, commented: “This major upgrade of the Lee Road Water Treatment Plant is a key project for Irish Water. We are delighted to have now reached the mid way point of this important project for Cork City and look forward to completing the project over the coming year.”

Irish Water has recently reached the mid way point in a two-year contract with J. Murphy & Sons Ltd., to deliver this project. The works are expected to be completed in just over a year.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media