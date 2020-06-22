Safer alternatives to bonfires

22 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council, Cork City Fire Brigade and An Garda Síochana are asking the people of Cork to be responsible on Bonfire Night (‘Bonna Night), 23 June.

In light of current Covid 19 restrictions this year’s Bonfire Night celebrations have been re-imagined. Tune in to Cork City Council’s YouTube Channel at 7pm on Tuesday 23 June for a performance by the Corcadorca Theatre Company, and set your alarms again to 9.30pm on 23 June for a special surprise performance that is not to be missed!

Our frontline workers have made an appeal via video (click here) to the people of Cork, asking us to be responsible this Bonfire Night; to not give out rubbish and not light bonfires. Instead, they are asking you to stay at home and enjoy entertainment brought to you by Cork City Council. Don’t forget to share your safe fun night with us, using #CorkSummerFun

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, David Spillett said: “Safety is our number one priority and our advice would always be not to light bonfires and instead participate in any of the Council led events for that night, as it is a much safer to way to celebrate the night. In past years this night has always been a difficult and challenging night for the fire brigade and we continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana, other sections of Cork City Council and volunteer groups, to educate and involve local communities in a bid to keep them as safe as possible, and to keep the number of incidents of deliberate fires as low as possible.”

Sandra O’Meara from Cork City Council’s Community Culture and Placemaking Directorate said: “I am really looking forward to connecting with communities virtually this year. Although I will miss the buzz of our summer fun nights, I am looking forward to the exciting line-up for the night”

Siobhán Clancy, Community Arts Coordinator at Cork City Council’s Arts Office said: “It is thanks to the support of local communities that we are on our path to recovery from the Covid 19 crisis. In recognition of that, and of the many ways young people in particular have contributed, we are delighted to offer this online treat. The night’s entertainment will showcase some of the best talent and creativity demonstrated in Cork City despite this time of challenge. And you can enjoy it all from the comfort of your own home!”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media