Boutique distillery opens in former Ford Motorcar factory at Marina, Cork City – ‘Rebel City Distillery’ @rebelcitydistil

23 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Robert Barrett is a biochemist turned ﬁne spirits expert with more than a decade of experience in the art of crafting and distilling premium spirits. Robert holds an MSc in Brewing & Distilling from the Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, which counts many stalwarts of the craft drinks industry among its alumni. Robert has spent several years honing his expertise in Ireland and Canada with a number of renowned distilleries and drinks businesses. Now he has a distillery! It is tun alongside his wife (Bhaghya) and father (Brendan).

From 1917 to 1987, the factory of Henry Ford & Sons was the industrial hub of Cork City, manufacturing motor vehicles on the banks of the River Lee as one of Cork’s largest employers. An important cultural landmark which has deteriorating for decades, Rebel City Distillery has chosen this historic space (now known as Unit P6,

Marina Commercial Park) for its home, “drawing on the innovations of the past to inspire the creations of the future”.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media