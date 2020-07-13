Lord Mayor of Cork proposes vote of sympathy for footballing legend Jack Charlton

13 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh is proposing to hold a vote of sympathy for footballing legend and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton tonight at the biweekly Cork City Council’s monthly meeting.

Lord Mayor of Cork Councillor Joe Kavanagh said: “On behalf of Cork City Council I would like to express my most sincere condolences to Jack’s wife Pat, the Charlton family, their friends and his legions of Irish fans”.

“As Lord Mayor I will be signing the FAI online book of condolences on behalf of the people of Cork as a collective but I would encourage individuals to do likewise,” he said.

“Jack Charlton had a profound impact on soccer in Ireland – leading the way for the Republic of Ireland squad take its place on the international stage during Euro ’88 and Italia ’90. His importance to Irish people, living at home and abroad, was immeasurable and went far beyond the normal confines of football. Jack became a cultural icon, beloved of Irish people. His leadership on the soccer pitch gave us the confidence to believe in ourselves as a people again and for that, generations will be grateful. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

